BBBS of Siouxland unveils Tour of Homes itinerary

With the holiday season approaching, it's time again for the Big Brothers Big Sisters annual Tour of Homes

Each year the tour goes to a variety of historic, or unique homes in the Siouxland area in an effort to raise funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

While last year they raised around $25,000 for the cause, this year they have added a bit of a twist in an effort to reach their goal of $35,000.

"We are really excited that this year we are actually featuring six homes, typically we feature 5 homes, but two of those homes are downtown condos which is a huge departure from what we've done in the past.", says Executive Director Lori Twohig of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland

Tuesday's meeting was an opportunity to see which homes would be featured in this year's event.

This year, the homes will be on Sioux City's northside, and offer a tour of two downtown condos.

Tuesday's event also offered a chance for homeowners to meet with other volunteers, and get organized for this year's 3 day fundraising tradition.

"The cause is amazing, I mean Big Brothers Big Sisters is one of the best things in our community with the youth and adults alike. So we want to give back to our community. If that means we just open up our home to all these people, I mean it's going to be great.", says Homeowner Brittany Lesline. "We've been remodeling the house for about the last year and a half, and it's not quite finished but when it's for a good cause, it's well worth it to have people come through.", says Homeowner Bethann Froistad.

In addition to the tour they will again feature silent auction items and another new addition the Glitter & Glow Christmas Tree raffle, where you can win a fully decorated Christmas tree.