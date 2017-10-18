Sioux City School District responds to losing teacher in fatal crash

Update:

The woman who dead after authorities say she was struck by a vehicle in Plymouth County last night was a teacher within the Sioux City School District.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Department, 53-year-old Susan Gottsch of Hinton was walking southbound on Imperial Avenue, north of Highway C-70, around 7 P-M, when she was hit by a pickup truck headed southbound on Imperial Avenue.

The Sheriff said the pickup truck was driven by 68-year-old Stanley Jauer.

When emergency crews arrived they found Gottsch in the east ditch where the sheriff said she died at the scene.

Jauer was not injured and no charges have been filed.

The incident remains under investigation.

Gottsch was a teacher with the Sioux City Community School District for 5 years.

After teaching at West High for some time, Gottsch taught health sciences at the Career Academy.

Sioux City Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman says that he and his staff told Gottsch's students the terrible news Wednesday morning.

"Listening to the stories, and the antidotes respectfully shared by students," said Dr. Paul Gausman, Sioux City School Superintendent. "It was obvious that her work to build relationships with her students was her central area of success."

Counselors are on hand for the grieving students.

Previous Story:

The Plymouth County Sheriff identified the woman killed after authorities say she was struck by a vehicle in Plymouth County Tuesday night.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Department, 53-year-old Susan Gottsch of Hinton was walking southbound on Imperial Avenue, north of C-70, around 7:00 p.m. when she was hit by a pickup truck also southbound on Imperial Avenue.



The Sheriff said the pickup was driven by 68-year-old Stanley Jauer.

When emergency crews arrived they found Gottsch in the east ditch where the sheriff said she died at the scene.



Jauer was not injured and no charges have been filed.



School officials said Gottsch was a teacher with the Sioux City Community School District. She taught health sciences at the Career Academy.

The incident remains under investigation.