Woman dies after being hit by a truck in Plymouth County, IA

One woman is dead after authorities say she was struck by a vehicle in Plymouth County Tuesday night.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Department, the woman was walking southbound on Imperial Avenue, north of C-70, around 7:00 p.m. when she was hit by a pickup truck also southbound on Imperial Avenue.

When emergency crews arrived they found the woman in the east ditch.

The driver involved in the accident was still on scene.

Hinton Fire and Ambulance transported the woman to Floyd Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time pending notification of family members.

The incident remains under investigation.