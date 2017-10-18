Woman dies after being hit by a truck in Plymouth County, IA - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Woman dies after being hit by a truck in Plymouth County, IA

Posted:
By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
Connect
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -

One woman is dead after authorities say she was struck by a vehicle in Plymouth County Tuesday night.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Department, the woman was walking southbound on Imperial Avenue, north of C-70, around 7:00 p.m. when she was hit by a pickup truck also southbound on Imperial Avenue.

When emergency crews arrived they found the woman in the east ditch.

The driver involved in the accident was still on scene.

Hinton Fire and Ambulance transported the woman to Floyd Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time pending notification of family members.

The incident remains under investigation. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.