New events center and planned business and industrial park brings growth to Sheldon

The economic future of one northwest Iowa community is looking brighter thanks to a new events facility, and a planned industrial park.

Last month, officials in Sheldon opened the doors to their new Crossroads Pavilion Event Center.

Officials say the center is in a prime location at the crossroads of Highways 60 and 18.

The new events center can hold everything from weddings, conferences, concerts and other events officials say they were losing to other communities.

"We're excited for the facility for what it will bring to our community but more importantly for what it'll bring to the region in Northwest Iowa and bring them to Sheldon," said Curt Strouth, Sheldon Development Director.

The community center can host up to 450 people at round tables, or up to 750 people in stadium style seating.

There is also an outdoor seating area that can accommodate as many people as inside.

The city has also purchased a 35-acre plot of land across the highway from the events center for a brand new business and industrial park.

The one-point-two million dollar investment is between the city and the Sheldon Chamber and Development Corporation.

City Manager Sean Hutchinson says all of these projects are great for growth.

"The SCDC and City have been working towards over the last couple of years and they have come together in the last three months, so we have experienced significant growth."

The sale of the land is likely to close in January.

More growth from Sheldon ... this time it's a new multi-family housing development project.

This will include a 30-unit apartment complex and an 8 town homes.

This is phase one of the project, and if the first phase is a success there will be a potential phase two that would mirror phase one.