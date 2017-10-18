An EPA inspection of Big Ox Energy sparks another warning from federal regulators

An Environmental Protection Agency inspection of South Sioux City's troubled Big Ox Energy plant has resulted in another warning from federal investigators.

A "letter of warning", dated October 4th, is addressed to Big Ox Energy's director of compliance.

The letter said an EPA inspection of the Big Ox facility, in January, reported a violation of EPA regulations governing "prohibited discharges."

Specifically, the "letter of warning" alleges the discharge of pollutants-- from Big Ox-- resulted in the creation of toxic gases, vapors or fumes within the local sewage treatment system in quantities that could cause worker health or safety problems.

In October of last year, more than a dozens homeowners noticed a stench in their homes.

Later the stench was identified as hydrogen sulfide gas from Big Ox, which shared a sewer line with the affected homes.

The smell got so bad, homeowners had to move out, and move into local motels.