P’s Pizza House set to open 3rd location in Dakota Dunes

DAKOTA DUNES, SD (KTIV) -

P’s Pizza House announced Tuesday they are opening a third location in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota. 

The restaurant will be in the Gold Circle Development.
 
Joe Sitzmann, P’s Pizza House owner said, “With local business people and residents asking for an option in Dakota Dunes that offered great food and a fun atmosphere, we welcomed the opportunity to expand into a third location and meet the area’s needs.”
 
The restaurant serves American fare, pizza, and wings. 
 
It will include a 60 seat event room, mezzanine seating and event space, and a golf simulator lounge.

The groundbreaking is set for November and it will open in the summer of 2018.

Other restaurant locations include Le Mars and Orange City, Iowa. 

