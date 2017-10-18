President Trump now signals he's ready to backtrack on cutting health care to working Americans

President Donald Trump now signals he's ready to backtrack on cutting health care to working Americans. It's one issue where Democrats and Republicans may come together.

Health care continues to be a hot-button issue, new polls all showing a trend that the American people are not satisfied with the way reform has been handled.

President Donald Trump now says he will back a bipartisan short-term fix to stabilize the Obama care markets. "I'm pleased that Democrats have finally responded to my call for them to take responsibility for their Obama care disaster." President Donald Trump

Republican Senator Lamar Alexander and Democratic Senator Patty Murray wrote the plan to save subsidy payments. "Chairman Alexander and I were able to find common ground on a number of steps to stabilize the markets. And to help protect families from premium spikes," said Senator Patty Murray, (D) Washington.

"Even though this is a limited, bipartisan step that only affects two years, I think it is important to show that we can resolve our differences on something," said Senator Lamar Alexander, (R) Tennessee.

While bi-partisan supporters may be looking for fixes to Obama care. Republicans are divided about what a long term federal budget should look like. "People, like McCain and Graham, who parade as conservatives that are not really conservative, they need to be called out because they are bankrupting our country," said Senator Rand Paul, (R) Kentucky.

"Senator Paul was trying to find way to vote no and he always does. The President wants to spend more on defense. I wanna spend more on defense," said Senator Lindsey Graham, (R) South Carolina.

Republicans must decide on a budget to get the tax cuts they want.

"We will get that largest tax cut in the history of our country," said President Donald Trump.

President trump is looking for a legislative victory from the republican controlled congress

Republicans hope to vote on a budget as early as Thursday.

Edward Lawrence, NBC News.