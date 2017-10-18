3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting

Posted:
EDGEWOOD, Md. (AP) -

A Maryland sheriff says three people have been killed and two were wounded during a shooting at an office park in the northeastern part of the state.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler identified the shooter Wednesday morning and says police are looking for him.
   
The suspect and the victims were all associated with a company at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood.
   
Nearby schools have been locked down as a precaution.
   
The business park is just south of the Interstate 95 interchange with Route 24.

