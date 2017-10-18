Manhunt underway after Maryland shooting

A Maryland sheriff says three people have been killed and two were wounded during a shooting at an office park in the northeastern part of the state.

A manhunt is underway after an office park shooting left three people dead and two more wounded in Edgewood, Maryland Wednesday morning.

Authorities are searching for suspected gunman Radee Labeeb Prince. He's believed to be driving a black GMC Acadia SUV with Delaware plates and is described as armed and dangerous.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said that Prince carried out a targeted attack at Advanced Granite Solutions, a business that he had a connection to.

"We do believe he is associated with that business, what that association is is still under investigation," Gahler said.

Maryland State Police, the F.B.I. and the Drug Enforcement Administration are all taking part in the investigation into the shooting.

