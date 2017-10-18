Sunny and mild Wednesday but changes on the horizon - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sunny and mild Wednesday but changes on the horizon

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Monday and Tuesday saw highs well above average with lots of sunshine and the excellent week of weather will carry into our Wednesday.

One small difference will be a switch to northwest winds as a weak front works through during the day.

Still it will be another magnificent day to be outdoors.

Winds will die down tonight and with clear skies in place we are looking at temperatures falling into the mid to upper 30s across the area.

Thursday we return back to the 70s with plenty of sunshine and just a little more wind.

The wind really kicks in on Friday with gusts of 35 mph possible.

We'll also have more cloud cover ahead of a front. It moves in on Saturday and gives us a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

More seasonal temperatures will also settle in with highs in the mid 60s through the weekend.

