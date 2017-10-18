Ford recalls 1.3 million F-series pickup trucks

Ford is issuing a recall for more than a million F-series pickups sold in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The problem is a door latch issue that could allow the door to open while the truck is in motion.

It can also prevent the driver from opening the door when necessary.

The F-150 pickup has been the best selling vehicle in the country for decades.

The affected models include some of the 2015, 2016 and 2017 F-150's, also included in the recall - some 2017 Super Duty pickups.

Ford estimates that repairs will cost $267 million.

The auto giant says it is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the latch issue.

See if your truck is recalled here: https://owner.ford.com/tools/account/maintenance/recalls.html?pagename=Owner/Page/RecallsPage%3fgnav=footer-owner