South Sioux City, NE man accused of killing wife pleads not guilty

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

The South Sioux City, Nebraska man police say shot and killed his wife outside of the county's Law Enforcement Center back in September, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. 

41-year old Bei Sheng Chen is charged with First Degree Murder, First Degree Domestic Assault and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, in the death of his wife, 33-year old  Mei Huang. 

According to court documents, along with his not guilty pleas, Chen has also waived his right to physically appear for his arraignment in Dakota County District Court. 

The shooting happened shortly after 8 a.m. September 6 outside of the L-E-C in South Sioux City. 

Officials say, after hearing two gun shots outside the L-E-C, they found Huang on the ground and Chen attempting to escape.

Huang was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, where she was pronounced dead later that morning.
 

