National Bioenergy Day celebrated in SSC with an award and an announcement

This is the fifth year for the national "Bioenergy Day".

The day-long presentations are taking place right now in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

That community has consistently delivered innovation along with affordable, reliable power year after year.

The city will be given acknowledgment at the event as well as the Administrator's Award.

The day kicked off with talk about renewable energy as well as the benefits of wood energy and some of the obstacles harvesting it.

"This is one of the problems we have, if you are in a quarantined area of the state, you cannot move your ash out of that area, it needs to stay within that area," said John Erixson, State Forester, Director with the Nebraska Forest Service said.

At one 'o clock Wednesday afternoon there will be a special announcement about a special economic development project to be established in South Sioux City.

KTIV's Danielle Davis will be there and have details on what officials with South Sioux City say is a $53 million economic development project.