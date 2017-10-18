Sioux City Symphony to host casting auditions for West Side Story

The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will be hosting open auditions for its upcoming production of West Side Story.

The classic musical will be performed with a full symphony orchestra in celebration of Leonard Bernstein’s 100th-year celebration.

Sioux City Symphony CEO Travis Morgan said, “We’re auditioning outstanding actors and actresses from across the country in different locations. We’d be thrilled to have talent from right here in Siouxland earn a spot on the cast of West Side Story. If you’re looking for your big break, this is your chance”.

The auditions will be held at the Dunker Student Center Dance Studio on the campus of Western Iowa Tech Community College on Friday, November 10.

The Open Male Dance call is at 10 a.m. and the Open Female Dance Call is at 2 p.m. The auditions by appointment are Saturday, November 11.

Officials said West Side Story will be performed on stage at the Orpheum Theater on April 21 and 22.