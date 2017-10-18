Officials look at new plan to retrieve car in Missouri River

Sioux City Fire Rescue and Sioux City Police are working together to determine the best option to retrieve a car that went into the Missouri River on Monday afternoon.

Tuesday search boat sonar picked up the outline of what appeared to be a vehicle found near the location of where the car went into on Monday.

But the location is in one of the most dangerous spots in the river.

Poor visibility and strong currents are making it unsafe for divers to search for the car.

Crews are looking into several possibilities to get the car out of the river including hiring an outside diving company.

Police say they are following all leads at this time.

There will be a press conference Thursday morning at 10 at Sioux City Police headquarters.