Two more days of 70s before changes arrive

Our third day of the workweek became our third day with a high in the 70s in Sioux City.

Now we still have two more days to look forward to that will find Sioux City landing in the 70s before changes come about.

In fact, Friday gives us a little change with a wind that could gust between 30 and 40 miles per hour although highs will be quite warm getting into the upper 70s.

A system moves in on Saturday with a chance of showers and maybe even a thunderstorm.

We do dry out on Sunday as the weekend will give us highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday will stay in the upper 60s with a small chance of a late day rain shower.

We'll see another round of cooling on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s on both Tuesday and Wednesday.