Green Star Gasifiers building $53m plant in South Sioux City, NE

South Sioux City is about to see a significant boost in their economy, thanks to a new 53-million dollar green-energy power plant.

South Sioux City's new Green Star Gasifiers powerplant will be an eight mega-watt bio mass plant located in the Roth Industrial Park.

And it's source of fuel? 100 percent wood waste.

"These are dying or diseased trees, that is why we have the public/private partnership with the Nebraska Forest Service, and then we break down its molecular structure in order to get a gas which is called cyn gas, that cyn gas is the secret sauce in this dish, said Tony Demir, CEO, Green Star Gasifiers.

The new project has already hired 29 full-time employees and will look to add an additional 358 indirect jobs.

Officials from Green Star are already planning ahead when it comes to housing.

"We are implementing workforce housing and workforce development, with this powerplant. We do need great talent, we want to invest in our employees and turn their jobs into careers. We are looking for people who will be with us for the next 20, 30, 40 years instead of just a few years and go somewhere else," said Demir.

The company will produce 100,000 tons of wood pellets per year. Green Star already has export contracts in place, making the Cornhusker state a U-S exporter of bio-fuel.

Construction of the plant is expected to begin in the spring of next year.