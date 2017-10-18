USD's Streveler named to Payton Award watch list

South Dakota senior quarterback Chris Streveler has been named to the Walter Payton Award Watch List, a ballot that will ultimately be pared down to 25 finalists to determine the top offensive player in the FCS. A national panel of more than 150 sports information directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries will vote on the finalists following the regular season.

Streveler, one of five USD team captains, has led a team picked to finish seventh in the MVFC and with no preseason all-MVFC picks, to a No. 4 national ranking, a 6-0 record, and a 3-0 start to conference play. The Coyotes are one of two teams in the nation with three wins against nationally-ranked teams. USD also beat Bowling Green (FBS) in non-conference play.

Streveler has accounted for 25 touchdowns without committing a turnover in six games. He is the nation’s ninth-leading passer at 310 yards per game, and 40th-leading rusher at 74 yards per game. He presides over the nation’s top offense at 565 yards per game, which averages 47 points a contest.

Streveler has combined for more touchdowns than any other FCS player (and all but two FBS players). He is the nation’s third-most efficient passer, completing 126 of 187 passes for 1,865 yards with 17 touchdowns. He has ran 98 times for 448 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Coyotes will be tested again this week with another top-25 matchup, this one against the 24th-ranked Illinois State Redbirds (4-2, 2-1 MVFC) at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Illinois State features a defense that is allowing 274 yards per game, fifth-best nationally.