Morningside men return three starters but no seniors

Most basketball teams would be worried going into a season without any seniors. The Morningside men are without a senior, but they have plenty of experience coming back. The Mustangs return eight letter winners, including three starters, from a team that was 21-10 last season. Morningside finished fifth in the GPAC.

Three players averaged double figures in points last season. Brody Egger averaged 13 a game, followed by point guard Alex Borchers, from South Sioux and center Tyler Borchers, from Le Mars. The players that have been through the conference grind, know what it takes to win.

"It's one of those things, they have to experience it," said head coach Jim Sykes. "I can tell them, the coaches can tell them whatever they want for how tough it is night in and night out. But you definitely have to experience it before you fully understand it and know what it takes to bring it each night."

"We got a lot of guys that can fill it up on any given night," said guard Alex Borchers. "It's really nice for me as a point guard, having all those options out there. I drive down the court and I can pretty much throw it to anybody and it will be a reliable shot. It's great having all those weapons and we should be a pretty good team."

Morningside will open the season at home on Tuesday against St. Mary.