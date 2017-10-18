Norfolk Catholic's Bellar named SportsFource Champion

With a 35-0 win over Wayne on Friday, Norfolk Catholic Jeff Bellar became the all-time winningest coach in Nebraska history. The Knights are undefeated and there are many more wins to come.

Bellar is now truly one of a kind, with more wins that any other coach in Nebraska history. He has won eight state championships and been the runner-up five times, and he knows he didn't do it alone.

"I've tried to do well in my career in terms of being a football coach and being successful," said Bellar. "It's had a lot to do with a lot of great athletes I've got to coach, a lot of coaches I've worked with." "It's hard to put into words," said Bellar. "I have a lot of people talking to me about history and that's hard for me to comprehend, that I'm going to be something in history with Nebraska high school football."

This year's Knight team is ranked first in Class C-1 and they're 8-0, but he's never taken anything, or any team, for granted.

"We've really been able to preach 'one at a time' and we've had to live that because if we look by anybody we're going to get beat," said Bellar.

Bellar is also Norfolk Catholic's principal, so he has a bigger role in student's lives than just as their football coach.

"I enjoy doing it and want to continue to try and do it and do it well and put our people in positions be successful. I think that's what every coach is always after. What do you do with your football team to give yourself a chance to win football games and that's what I want to try to continue to do."

Through the past 36 seasons, styles have changed but there are some constants. Defense wins championship and running the football can demoralize your opponent.

"I think early in my career I thought I was kind of a big throwing guy, now I see guys throwing 30 and 40 times a game, I don't feel that way," said Bellar. "Trying to build on all those things we've done and putting it together, I think this team kind of believes in that also."

He's only missed the playoffs once since coming to Norfolk Catholic in 1985. He went to Norfolk Public for one year, in 1995. He took the Panthers to the playoffs, but Norfolk Catholic was left out. Winning seems to follow him.

"I think that's what it's grown into," said Bellar. "I think when you start, I don't know that you envision that, thinking you want to be successful and you try to put things together and build on that success with what we have done. We have our culture is, strive for excellence and be as good as we can be."

Bellar and the Knights visit eighth-ranked West Point-Beemer on Friday night. Both teams are 8-0.