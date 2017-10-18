Brokaw, Russia policy expert weigh in warning signs of a new Cold War

More than 50 years ago, the world was divided by the Cold War. The United States was on one side, and the Soviet Union was on the other.

Today, the U.S. and Russia enjoy a tense relationship highlighted by suspected interference in the 2016 presidential election. That relationship was at the heart of an event on the University of South Dakota campus, Wednesday night.

On stage, inside Slagle Hall, was former news anchor Tom Brokaw. He spent a career chronicling the Cold War on television. Also on stage was Bob Legvold, a Soviet policy expert, who's chronicled the Cold War in his books.

Legvold believes another Cold War is coming. It won't be fueled by the threat of nuclear war, rather by a war of words. "Each side blamed the other side almost exclusively for what had happened," said Legvold.

Legvold says it's not just what we blame each side for doing, but what we blame the other side for being. "It was driven by a conflict of purpose at a deep level," said Legvold.

Legvold says when the U.S. and Russia did eventually cooperate, it didn't last. "They were basically agreements that we could reach, but they wouldn't be cumulative, and they wouldn't lead to anything else," Legvold said.

The worst part? Legvold says neither side understands the depth of the hole the two nations are in. "Our politicians on neither side, neither in Moscow nor Washington, nor does our media understand where we are in the U.S.-Russia relationship," said Legvold.

But, Brokaw says there's one person that understands the U.S.-Russia relationship. Russian president Vladimir Putin. "It's indisputable," said Brokaw. "The Russians were involved. They were hacking. They were getting into our systems. And, Vladimir Putin was the master of all of that." Brokaw says that gives Russia a big advantage. "Russia, in a political sense, in my judgment has taken a quantum leap forward in interfering in the American way of governing," Brokaw said.