Two people taken to the hospital after accident on I-29 near Sgt. Bluff, IA

By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
NEAR SERGEANT BLUFF, IA (KTIV) -

Two people were taken to the hospital late Wednesday night after a car was driving the wrong direction on Interstate 29 hitting another vehicle and a semi.

It happened shortly after 11:00 p.m. near mile marker 138 between Salix and Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. 

According to the Woodbury County Sheriff's Department, when crews arrived on scene, the two cars had rolled over into the median.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

Deputies said traffic wasn't impacted by the incident.

The investigation as to why the car was driving in the wrong direction continues.  


 

