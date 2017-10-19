One last calm, mild and sunny day before a few changes kick in

Even though temperatures started cooler for our Thursday we'll be seeing another day back in the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine.



Southerly flow will be helping us stay much warmer through the night though with lows staying in the mid 50s.



Some changes will start to push in on Friday with partly cloudy skies and strong winds.



Gusts up to 40 mph will be possible so burning should be avoided.



As a front pushes into the area we'll have a chance for some thundershowers Friday night into our Saturday.



Highs will be cooler for the weekend but still above average in the upper 60s.



More seasonal values return by Tuesday with our max temps in the 50s.



We'll also have a slight chance for showers both Monday and Tuesday afternoon and evening.