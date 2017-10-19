One last calm, mild and sunny day before a few changes kick in - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

One last calm, mild and sunny day before a few changes kick in

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Even though temperatures started cooler for our Thursday we'll be seeing another day back in the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Southerly flow will be helping us stay much warmer through the night though with lows staying in the mid 50s.

Some changes will start to push in on Friday with partly cloudy skies and strong winds.

Gusts up to 40 mph will be possible so burning should be avoided.

As a front pushes into the area we'll have a chance for some thundershowers Friday night into our Saturday.

Highs will be cooler for the weekend but still above average in the upper 60s.

More seasonal values return by Tuesday with our max temps in the 50s.

We'll also have a slight chance for showers both Monday and Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.