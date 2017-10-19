Top Halloween costumes this year include Wonder Woman and Pennywise

Halloween is just a few weeks away - so if you still don't have a costume - don't worry - there's still time.



"We have zombies and Michael Myers and all that stuff."

Cathy Bunger has worked at Fantasy Costumes for over 23 years.

They have hundreds to thousands of costumes for sale and rent.

But this year they have one costume that is flying off the shelves.

Cathy Bunger, with Fantasy Costumes said, "The movie IT, everyone is looking for the Pennywise. We have sold out. We are waiting on another shipment but we have the original Pennywise clown."

A popular costume in the woman's section, is Wonder Woman.

You can't forget about those celebrities that might have made a mark this year.

Bunger said, "With Hugh Hefner passing he is extremely popular."

One of the themes that has grown in popularity has been Dia de Los Muertos or day of the dead costumes

Bunger said, "Over the last maybe five years it has grown increasingly more in popularity Wo we have definitely expanded our selection over that we also have make up for that as well."



No matter what your costume is this year the best advice experts can give - get your shopping done early.

And some costumers are doing just that These women drove two and a half hours just to get the perfect costume.

"I'm looking for an 80's rock costume. I'm looking for Elvis"

And they were lucky enough to find their match.