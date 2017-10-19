Torrential rains cause river to swell, hampering water-delivery efforts of SD National Guardsmen

Cloudy, fast-moving water bursting over a dam in ComerÍo, Puerto Rico after torrential rains flooded the La Plata river dam area Wednesday.

The downpour, making the river swell to more than 30 feet wide and hampering efforts of U.S. service members trying to get clean water to those in need in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Ohio and South Dakota National Guardsmen had to halt operations and move to a safer location.

It's been nearly a month since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, leaving its utilities, communications, and infrastructure crippled.

A third of the population is still without clean water, and more than 80-percent of the island is without electricity.

Forty-eight people in Puerto Rico died in the hurricane.