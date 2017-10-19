19 states including Iowa asked a judge to force the Trump Administration to make health care subsidy payments

The State Attorney General in California has joined 18 other states in a lawsuit against the Trump Administration.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has asked a Federal Court to block the administration from ending health insurance subsidies.

The subsidies reimburse insurers for reducing co-pays and deductibles for lower-income patients.

The president has said the subsidies are illegal because they were never approved by Congress as part of the Affordable Care Act.

Becerra said Trump is illegally trying to sabotage the Affordable Care Act, which he has pushed unsuccessfully to repeal.

Xavier Becerra, the California Attorney General said, "Millions of Californians lose their health insurance or have to pay far more for their health insurance through their premiums, deductibles, and co-pays, because Donald Trump, again, doesn't wish to follow the law. For too many people it's not a game. It's the difference between Paying their rent or paying their medical bills."

Becerra said the president's attempts to interfere with health care regulations is creating uncertainty for insurance companies, which is forcing them to raise costs for consumers and taxpayers.

Iowa is one of the 18 states along with the District of Columbia.