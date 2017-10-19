Orange City to host first gay pride festival

Orange City, Iowa is hosting its first pride festival to celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people

The conservative Sioux County community will host the three-day OC Pride 2017 event starting Friday. The festival will have dancing, live music, a movie screening, information booths, storytelling and brunch.

Pride organizers say the response to the event has been largely positive. They expect about 200 people to attend the event.

Sioux County Conservatives, a political group, has criticized the event for celebrating what they believe the Bible classifies as a sin. But event organizers say the festival is about family and community. They say they hope the event brings hope to queer kids who are struggling to be accepted in the conservative area.