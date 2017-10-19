Batman makes a surprise hospital visit to with pediatric patients

The Dark Knight made a special appearance at UnityPoint Health St. Luke's this morning.

Batman visited pediatric patents to give the kids the first taste of the upcoming Halloween season.

Instead of fighting crime, Batman visited with pediatric patients who are fighting injuries and illnesses.

Instead of being equipped with the latest technology to fight crime, Batman was equiped with sweet treats for the kids.

and even the parents got some entertainment out of the super hero visit.

"I thought it was pretty cool, it's pretty cool that you guys do stuff like that to entertain everybody, it get's kind of boring when you sit here all day, " Said Tori Wooters, mother of pediatric patient.

Batman helped inspire the kids that look up to him to keep fighting their injuries and illnesses.

It was very special for the kids and parents a like to get to talk with the super hero.

Although some of the children were scared initially they warmed up to batman rather quickly.

"The most rewarding part is seeing them accept batman after a few minutes and that he's not so scary and that he is here for fun." Said Batman

Bringing Batman to the Pediatric Unit was a joint effort by UnityPoint Health St. Luke's. The Children's Miracle Network, and Hy-vee Mainstreet.

Batman will be making another Sioux City appearance at the Hy-Vee Mainstreet this Saturday from 1-3pm if you would like a chance to meet

The World's Greatest Detective.