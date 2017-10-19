North High School creates food pantry to help students and families in need

Students at Sioux City's North High School got to give back today with their Onsite Food Pantry.

Last year the food pantry fed 112 families, or over 500 individuals.

This is equal to over 3,500 total pounds of food that were given to families in need.

The students are back at it again, putting together shelves of food and supplies for the families in need, and

say that they hope to feed more families this year then they did last year.

Betsey Wandersceid, one of the teachers in charge of the food pantry tells us it also shows students about helping in their community.

"Show them that compassion, that helplessness that they can give to other students, and when they leave North High they know there are these opportunities to help in their community. "

The food pantry serves families and students of North High School and is open on the 3rd Friday of each month after school.

The Onsite Food Pantry is made possible by a grant that they receive, and the donations from the many people involved in the project,