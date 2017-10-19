Climate Prediction Center releases winter outlook

Though Siouxland's weather has been warm lately, winter will be here before you know it.



Thursday the Climate Prediction Center released its outlook for the season.



The forecast is put together based on trends in atmospheric patterns.



The CPC also takes into account computer model data, and changes in climate.



The outlook is issued each October to give people the time they need to make preparations.



"This outlook supports everyone from local and state governments that must plan for public needs this winter to large and small businesses as they determine how the winter could impact transportation, market demand for their goods and services and prices." said Mike Halpert, Climate Prediction Center Deputy Director.



In Siouxland last winter was mild with mostly quiet weather.



What about this winter?



There is a La Nina set up which means that the Pacific Ocean in the tropics is cooler than normal



That impacts winter weather across the U.S.



For Siouxland there are equal chances of temperatures being above or below average.



Precipitation also has equal chances of being above or below average.



Why?



It has to do with the track that systems take with these conditions.



"Typically they are probably further to the west than storms that we would see move up through the Ohio Valley. As well as if we are dealing with storms moving in off the west coast then maybe they end up further north than you. It is kind of in the middle of all of these areas so at this point it's an equal chance." said Halpert.



A weak La Nina setup was also in place last year.



But the CPC says that shouldn't affect your expectations for this winter.



"Obviously other things play a role and while we have a La Nina it doesn't mean you're going to get a carbon copy winter as what we saw last year. And if anything, I would not expect to see a carbon copy since we did have such an extreme winter last year." said Halpert.



The uncertainty means that you should be prepared should the winter become wild in Siouxland.