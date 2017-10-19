Kum & Go, United Way of Siouxland Partner for Gallons for Growth

Kum & Go is partnering with the United Way of Siouxland to help raise money for their education programs.
Throughout the day tomorrow, all Siouxland Kum & Go's will donate 3 cents to the United Way for every gallon of gas sold.
The money will go toward United Way of Siouxland Education Programs
Also Kum & Go will donate $5 for every new Rewards member registered tomorrow.
Authorities have identified the man arrested Wednesday in a major fentanyl drug bust as Edgar Navarro-Aguirre.
KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)
News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com