Kum & Go, United Way of Siouxland Partner for Gallons for Growth

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Kum & Go is partnering with the United Way of Siouxland to help raise money for their education programs. 

Throughout the day tomorrow, all Siouxland Kum & Go's will donate 3 cents to the United Way for every gallon of gas sold.

The money will go toward United Way of Siouxland Education Programs 

Also Kum & Go will donate $5 for every new Rewards member registered tomorrow. 
 

