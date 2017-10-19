Kum & Go, United Way of Siouxland Partner for Gallons for Growth

Kum & Go is partnering with the United Way of Siouxland to help raise money for their education programs.

Throughout the day tomorrow, all Siouxland Kum & Go's will donate 3 cents to the United Way for every gallon of gas sold.

The money will go toward United Way of Siouxland Education Programs

Also Kum & Go will donate $5 for every new Rewards member registered tomorrow.

