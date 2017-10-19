Cyclones look for another road win at Texas Tech

Iowa State enters the second half of the football season with a 4-2 record. The Cyclones will be on the road for tough conference games. A win, and ISU is one game away from being bowl eligible.

The Cyclones travel to Texas Tech, who is also 4-2. Iowa State has a few things working in their favor. Iowa State beat the Red Raiders, 66-10, last season in Ames. It's the most points ISU has ever scored against a conference opponent.

ISU is coming off of a 45-0 rout of Kansas for just their fourth shutout of a Big 12 team.

The Cyclones have also won three straight on the road, but they'll face a Texas Tech team that is fifth in the nation in passing yards.

"They're explosive with a lot of playmakers on the field," said senior cornerback Brian Peavy. "I mean, it's the usual Texas Tech. They want to outscore you."

"We're in shape and Texas Tech is really fast and physical," said senior wide receiver Trever Ryen. "It's going to be fun."

"It's really doesn't matter, what's different from last year," said center Julian Good-Jones. "It's just the next week. We got to keep looking at them. They got great players so we just have to prepare like they're anybody else."

Iowa State and Texas Tech kickoff at 11:00 am on Saturday. The Cyclones are 6.5 point underdogs.