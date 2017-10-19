Wind coming Friday with rain possible Saturday

After starting Thursday in the 30s, we saw lots of nice warming (yet again) and highs topped out in the 70s (yet again).

Changes are getting closer and part of that change will be the wind that we see on Friday.

Winds out of the south will gust over 30 miles per hour Friday afternoon leading to pretty warm highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Then bigger changes arrive Friday night and Saturday as some showers and maybe some thunderstorms move through.

That will leave highs on Saturday almost 10 degrees cooler than Friday.

The sun returns by Sunday and it will be comfortable with highs in the upper 60s with more of the same kind of weather expected on Monday.

More cooler air moves in by Tuesday when some breezy conditions bring us highs in the upper 50s.

We'll likely stay in the upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday as well.