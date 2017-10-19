Wind coming Friday with rain possible Saturday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Wind coming Friday with rain possible Saturday

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

After starting Thursday in the 30s, we saw lots of nice warming (yet again) and highs topped out in the 70s (yet again).  

Changes are getting closer and part of that change will be the wind that we see on Friday.  

Winds out of the south will gust over 30 miles per hour Friday afternoon leading to pretty warm highs in the mid to upper 70s.  

Then bigger changes arrive Friday night and Saturday as some showers and maybe some thunderstorms move through.  

That will leave highs on Saturday almost 10 degrees cooler than Friday.  

The sun returns by Sunday and it will be comfortable with highs in the upper 60s with more of the same kind of weather expected on Monday.  

More cooler air moves in by Tuesday when some breezy conditions bring us highs in the upper 50s.  

We'll likely stay in the upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.