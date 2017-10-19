Hawkeyes face key contest at Northwestern

Iowa goes to Northwestern on Saturday in a battle of teams that are 1-2 in in Big Ten play. Iowa had a bye last week, while Northwestern won at Maryland.



The Hawkeyes have won three of the last four games against the Wildcats, but Northwestern won last year in Iowa City, 38-31. Iowa won on their last trip to Evanston two years ago, 40-10.

If Iowa can keep it close, they have a great chance to win the game late. The Hawks have outscored their opponents, 70-20 in the fourth quarter this season.

"Every game, we have a chance to be in, left on the schedule," said senior linebacker Ben Niemann. "We're just working every day. Ultimately we want to win every game, that's our goal so we're doing everything in our power to do that."

"I think they're tough," said sophomore safety Amani Hooker. "Their receivers are tough. They're going to come out and they're going to execute. They might not have the biggest plays but they're going to run the right routes, they're going to run crisp routes, they're going to hit the right holes when they see it. They're just an overall good team."

That's an 11:00 am kickoff on Saturday. Iowa is a 1.5 point favorite.