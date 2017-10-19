Pearl Park opens in Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Pearl Park opens in Sioux City

Posted:
By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Pearl Street Park was dedicated today. 

The park has numerous sculptures and city leaders hope to have outdoor concerts, as well as, other family-friendly activities. The construction of the park was made possible by a generous donation from Regina Roth.

"I like all of it but I mostly like the fact that we recognize that we need green spaces, if we are going to compete we need young people in our community," said Regina Roth, Park Donor.

Park benches, picnic style tables, as well as lights are items still to be installed in the park. 

"It's got a little something for everybody, there are active and passive spaces, it's a great place for people to come over on their lunch break, there are interactive play features, musical instruments and nice mounds for kids to play on," said Matt Salvatore, Parks & Recreation Director. 

Another feature coming to the park... free Wi-Fi thanks to FiberCom.

