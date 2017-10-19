Sioux City woman wants to raise awareness about breast cancer in men following husband's death

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The second leading cause of death among women is breast cancer. While the disease is mostly associated with women, men are also at risk, but it is rare. According to the American Cancer Society, 460 men will die this year of breast cancer.

Marly Washburn lost his fight against Stage four Breast Cancer back in May.

"We were told right up front there would be no cure, we knew that going into this, the oncologist hoped that we could get five years, we got five months and they were a difficult five months," said Pat Washburn, wife of cancer victim.

The risk of a man developing breast cancer is less than 1%.

Because breast cancer is so rare in men, they are often diagnosed after the cancer has traveled and infected other areas of the body.

"He already had six lesions on his liver, it had spread from his liver to his kidneys, into his lungs, lymph nodes, his bones which was the reason for the pain in the arm and he also had eight tumors in his brain," continued Pat Washburn.

Since Marly's passing, Pat has been on a one-woman crusade, informing people of the rarity of breast cancer, hoping to help others avoid what she and her husband went through.

"He was sitting in the room but he did not hear the doctor say, there is no cure, who knows why this is happening to us, why did it happen to you? But there has to be a reason....

While finishing Marly's quilted prayer shawl, whenever and as often as she can, Pat hits the road to educate, and encourage.

After nearly 23 years of marriage, Marly will not only be missed by his wife, but their eight children, 21 grandchildren and seven, great-grandchildren.

"He always put me on a pedestal, treated me the way a man should treat a woman," adds Washburn.

Generally the symptoms for breast cancer are similar between men and women. According to the American Cancer Society, possible symptoms can include:

A lump or swelling in the breast area

Skin dimpling or puckering

Redness or scaling of the nipple or breast skin

It is unknown what causes breast cancer so there is no way to prevent it, but it can be treated. Early detection and early treatment are the key.

The only way to accurately diagnose breast cancer for men or women is a biopsy.