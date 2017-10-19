A look at how late in the season Sioux City can see warmth - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A look at how late in the season Sioux City can see warmth

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

We've been enjoying October warmth this week but we can see 70s (and even 80s) later into the season than this.

The latest Sioux City has ever reached the 70-degree mark is December 6th when we reached 71° in 1939.

We've hit 80° into November with the latest being November 8th in 2006 when we hit 82°.

And we've even hit the 90-degree mark into December with the latest being October 15th when we hit 90° in 1958.

