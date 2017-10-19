A look at how late in the season Sioux City can see warmth

We've been enjoying October warmth this week but we can see 70s (and even 80s) later into the season than this.

The latest Sioux City has ever reached the 70-degree mark is December 6th when we reached 71° in 1939.

We've hit 80° into November with the latest being November 8th in 2006 when we hit 82°.

And we've even hit the 90-degree mark into December with the latest being October 15th when we hit 90° in 1958.