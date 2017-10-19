Police look at new ways to get to car in Missouri River

Family members of Vanessa Medina, Angelica Gonzales and Salomon Medina say they are frustrated the car in the Missouri River, that may contain their loved ones, has not been brought to the surface yet.

Sioux City Fire Rescue, Sioux City Police and Woodbury County Sheriff's Office say they are working to find a plan that keeps rescuers safe.

"The river is just an extremely dangerous place to dive in, so we have to be able to do this in a manner that gives us enough reassurance that we're putting those folks, we are putting those folks in harms way so, we want to do this as safely as we possibly can and mitigate the risks that we might see" says Mark Kirkpatrick, Captain with the Sioux City Police Department.

Several plans have been discussed recently, including salvaging the car.

But ultimately officials decided that's not the best course of action.

"We spoke with a number of companies and recovery companies and it was quickly apparent that a recovery operation like that is very, it's not a pretty thing. It's very detrimental to the vehicle. The vehicle comes up in pieces basically," says Capt. Kirkpatrick.

Police say they will be going with a diving approach to get the car out.

But that's no easy task for the divers who would have to go under the river's surface.

"Literally the visibility down there is such that if you touch the front of your mask with your finger, the only piece you'll see is your finger tip. You won't see the sides, and you know, the visibility is measured in millimeters" says Kirkpatrick.

Police have also been looking at different options for the best way to even get to the car.

Like retrieving the car, police say they will go with a diving approach.

"We're still working on a dive plan for this particular incident but, we haven't put one together yet. just because of the safety concerns that we have. We want to develop a safe dive plan before we attempt anything like that" says Kirkpatrick

Family members of Vanessa Medina, Angelica Gonzales and Salomon Medina are still left with the question of what happened to their loved ones.