UPDATE: Victims found in car in Missouri River identified

Sioux City Police Captain Mark Kirkpatrick said at a news conference Thursday morning that police have a degree of confidence but not a degree of certainty that the car that was reported to have gone in the Missouri River on Monday may contain a family of three that has been reported missing since Monday.

UPDATE: Police investigate possibility of missing family in car that went in Missouri River

Sioux City Police say there are strong indications three members of the same family were inside a car that went into the Missouri River on Monday.

Prayer vigil held for family believed to be in car that went into Missouri River

Courtesy: Sioux City Police - This a high-risk dive and the diver will be working in near zero visibility due the amount of sediment in the water.

Courtesy: Sioux City Police - Divers with Siouxland Dive and Rescue are setting up to make an attempt at recovering the car that sank in the river.

Iowa DOT cameras show crews on the Missouri River trying to recover the car.

A diver is now in the Missouri River in the search for three family members in a car that may have plunged in earlier this week.

UPDATE:

Following the state medical examiner office's investigation, the three victims found in the car located in the Missouri River have been identified as 53-year-old Salomon Medina-Zavala, 43-year-old Angelica Gonzalez-Gonzalez, and 16-year-old Vanessa Medina-Gonzalez.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death was drowning.

PREVIOUSLY:

Several fire and police departments on both sides of the river joined together to make the dive into the Missouri River and recover the vehicle with the three victims.

Officials started early Saturday morning on the Sioux City side of the river at Chris Larson Park.

It is thought that the three victims found inside the car are Vanessa Medina, Angelica Gonzales, and Salomon Medina.

They were reported missing earlier in the week shortly after a car was seen by witnesses plunging into the River.

But this isn't the end.

Now it is up to the investigators to try to figure out what happened and the medical examiner to officially identify the victims.

"Right now the victims are being removed from the vehicle. They will be taken to Unity Point where the medical examiner will conduct his investigation," Capt. Mark Kirkpatrick with the Sioux City Police Department said.

It took a few days for officials to get the dive together.

That's because of the hazardous dive conditions that the Missouri River poses in the area.

It took the diver a little over an hour to locate and fasten a cable onto the car so that it could be retrieved.

"And we had to do some planning and some equipment setup to make this happen. It's a very labor intense and very technical dive. It's not your normal SCUBA dive that recreational diver's do. And that's the main reason it took so long to get this operation underway. We wanted to do it in a way that was going to give us the most probability of success and also keep it as safe as we could for our divers," Michael McClennen, spokesperson for Siouxland Dive Rescue said.

On Thursday, police said there were strong indications three members of the same family were inside the car at the time it went into the river.

Boat sonar on Tuesday located an object that appeared to be the size, and shape of a car.

Previous story:

Sioux City Police Captain Mark Kirkpatrick said at a news conference Saturday afternoon a diver with Siouxland Dive Rescue was able to attach a wire to the vehicle and it was pulled out of the Missouri River.

He said investigators have been inside the vehicle and Capt. Kirkpatrick confirmed there were three victims found inside the vehicle.

He said beyond that police are not confirming additional details at this time. He said there is still a lot of work to do.

Police will continue to investigate how this incident happened.

Police are examining at the vehicle and the victims will be taken to UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's where the medical examiner will conduct an investigation.

Mike McClennen with Siouxland Dive Rescue and Sioux City Fire Rescue said, "They could have never done this operation without the support of all of the different agencies. We had the Sioux City Police Department, Sioux City Fire Rescue, Siouxland Dive Rescue, Meier Towing, Siouxland Paramedics, Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, Dakota County Sheriff's Office and a private individual who supplied most of the equipment we used today."

McClennen said it was a very labor intensive, technical dive and that's the main reason it took so long to get this operation underway.

He said they wanted to do it in a way to give them the most probability of success and keep it as safe as they could.



Previous story:

Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, law enforcement on scene at the 200 Block of Chris Larsen Road confirmed the vehicle pulled from the Missouri River is the car "they were looking for."

Earlier today, a diver went into the Missouri River and was able to secure the car so it could be pulled up.

The diver made it out safely.

Previous story:

On Saturday, Sioux City Police said divers with Siouxland Dive and Rescue are setting up to make an attempt at recovering the car that sank in the river.



They said this a high-risk dive and the diver will be working in near zero visibility due the amount of sediment in the water.



On Thursday, police said there are strong indications three members of the same family were inside the car at the time it went into the river.

Boat sonar on Tuesday located an object that appears to be the size, and shape of a car.

However, the location of the object is dangerous for divers, due to extremely strong currents and little to no visibility once in the water.

Saturday's recovery dive comes after officials finalized a dive plan late Friday afternoon.

Previous story:

Saturday morning, Siouxland Dive Rescue crews will attempt to recover a car that went into the Missouri River on Monday.

Sioux City Police say there are strong indications three members of the same family were inside the car at the time it went into the river.

Boat sonar on Tuesday located an object that appears to be the size, and shape of a car.

However, the location of the object is dangerous for divers, due to extremely strong currents and little to no visibility once in the water.

Saturday's recover dive comes after officials finalized a dive plan late Friday afternoon.

Previous Story:

Searchers are back out on the Missouri River, Friday afternoon, searching for a car that went into the water, on Monday, and disappeared.

Sioux City Police say there are strong indications three members of the same family were inside the car at the time.

Sonar has located an object that appears to be the size, and shape, on a car.

But, the location of the object is in a part of the river where the current in a dangerous six or seven miles per hour, and visibility for divers is near zero.



Previous story:

Family members of Vanessa Medina, Angelica Gonzales and Salomon Medina say they are frustrated the car in the Missouri River, that may contain their loved ones, has not been brought to the surface yet.

Sioux City Fire Rescue, Sioux City Police and Woodbury County Sheriff's Office say they are working to find a plan that keeps rescuers safe.

"The river is just an extremely dangerous place to dive in, so we have to be able to do this in a manner that gives us enough reassurance that we're putting those folks, we are putting those folks in harms way so, we want to do this as safely as we possibly can and mitigate the risks that we might see" says Mark Kirkpatrick, Captain with the Sioux City Police Department.

Several plans have been discussed recently, including salvaging the car.

But ultimately officials decided that's not the best course of action.

"We spoke with a number of companies and recovery companies and it was quickly apparent that a recovery operation like that is very, it's not a pretty thing. It's very detrimental to the vehicle. The vehicle comes up in pieces basically," says Capt. Kirkpatrick.

Police say they will be going with a diving approach to get the car out.

But that's no easy task for the divers who would have to go under the river's surface.

"Literally the visibility down there is such that if you touch the front of your mask with your finger, the only piece you'll see is your fingertip. You won't see the sides, and you know, the visibility is measured in millimeters" says Kirkpatrick.

Police have also been looking at different options for the best way to even get to the car.

Like retrieving the car, police say they will go with a diving approach.

"We're still working on a dive plan for this particular incident but, we haven't put one together yet. just because of the safety concerns that we have. We want to develop a safe dive plan before we attempt anything like that" says Kirkpatrick

Family members of Vanessa Medina, Angelica Gonzales and Salomon Medina are still left with the question of what happened to their loved ones.