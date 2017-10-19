Plans modified for Maritime Museum expansion to accommodate Fun House slide

A big attraction at the Iowa Great Lakes is going to see some changes.

Plans have been revised for the expansion of the Iowa Great Lakes Maritime Museum in Arnolds Park.

It comes on the heels of the announcement that the original fun house slide, sugar bowl and barrel will be returning to the Arnolds Park Amusement Park from Boji Bay.

Charlie Whittenburg is the CEO of Historic Arnolds Park, Incorporated. "It actually happened at a good time as we hadn't gotten too far in the restoration project on the addition to the museum that we couldn't step back and kind of re-draw the plans and facilitate the new toys coming from Boji Bay," Whittenburg said. "Of course the big obstacle was creating the height and length that was necessary to get the slide in and keep it functional. The folks at our architectural firm and contracting firms have done a phenomenal job of ramping up and getting that done, so we've got a new plan and we're off and running again."

Whittenburg says plans are also in the works to move the concert stage from Boji Bay to Preservation Plaza at Arnolds Park. Whittenburg says they'll determine the best way to move the structure during the winter and spring, with the hopes of getting the stage relocated to Preservation Plaza in the fall of 2018.