Prayer vigil held for family believed to be in car that went into Missouri River

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City Police say there are strong indications three members of the same family were inside a car that went into the Missouri River on Monday.

Thursday, their friends and family gathered to hold a prayer vigil. 

Those close to Vanessa Medina, Angelica Gonzales and Salomon Medina gathered near where the car is believed to have gone into the Missouri River, Monday afternoon.

The family has been missing since then. 

Police say, at the time of the incident, cell phones belonging to two family members were "pinged"-- or located-- in the 200 block of Larsen Park Road.

That's near the accident site.

Friends and family say they want their voices heard. 

"We want the same support that everyone should have, it should be equal. It doesn't matter the race, and we're asking for help. We need the police to be here doing as much as they can do to get these people out of the river" says family friend, Guadalupe Silva. 

Those at the vigil say they just want answers. 

