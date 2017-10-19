SCPD honors officers with Promotions Ceremony

Sioux City's finest recognized the hard work of some of their own Thursday night.

The Sioux City Police Department recognized the promotions of Sergeant Lori Noltze, Lieutenant Brad Bollinger, and Captain Mark Kirkpatrick.

"We work in a great community, and we have a great police department so to receive this means a lot to me and I'm very grateful for being given this opportunity to advance my career and become a leader in the department," says Sgt. Noltze.

"It means a whole lot because as law enforcement we're out there everyday and dealing with a lot of things that most people don't have to deal with in their lives. It's just nice to be recognized once in a while for what you do," says Lt. Bollinger

Also honored were four officer cadets, who were removed from probationary status after completing one year of service.

Retiring police chaplain Father Michael Erpelding was also recognized for his service.

And, the department also honored two 9-1-1 emergency dispatchers that had to attempt lifesaving procedures on one of their own while on duty.

Those are milestones and significant accomplishments. And we as an agency need to be good at praising our folks and recognizing our folks and making the moments special for them and for their families," said Chief Rex Mueller, Sioux City Police Department.

Mueller also handed each officer advancing in rank a coin which reads, "Many people dream, some try, but only a few achieve."