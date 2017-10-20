A rare look inside Johnny Carson's home

An estate high above a beach in Malibu, California is where "Tonight Show" host Johnny Carson once called home. The mansion is going on the high-end real estate market, but you don't need millions for a rare look inside.

Quite the view, right? This is what "Tonight Show" host Johnny Carson might have seen when stepping onto the patio of the four-acre estate where he lived for 20 years. The inside is just as striking.

"This was previously Johnny Carson's estate, and he bought it in the early 80's, and then when he passed away the home went up for sale."

The current owners are also among Hollywood's elite.

"Sid and Caroline Kimmel bought this house. 'Moneyball' was one of his biggest hits, and last year he was nominated for a Best Picture award for 'Hell or High Water.'"

The home has been described as carson's sanctuary. News cameras have never been allowed inside, until now.

"He was a recluse, so it was not exposed at all. He came for a party in the early 80's and fell in love with it and said, 'What's the number?' They said there's no number and he came up with a number that enticed them and he was able to purchase it. And it really hasn't been exposed, so this is the first time.

Tennis anyone?

"Right across the way is Johnny's famous tennis court, with a bench that Wimbledon gave him because Johnny was, not only did he play every day, but he went to Wimbledon every year. And really, one of the most stunning tennis courts and pavilions that we've ever seen."

"Right."

Nature plays a leading role, from the grounds, to the koi pond, to the glass walled living room, which is also an arboretum.

"There's these beautiful trees in this 30 foot high living room, they're original and also the koi were Johnny Carson's. And they are massive!"

"The grounds are magnificent. The trees, the flowers, the plants..."

"The trees were planted in the late 70's, so they're so mature but they're all like individual sculptures."

The over 7,000 square-foot residence, tennis court, gardens, guest house and 328-feet of cliff-side views are all included.

"It is the trophy property I would say of Malibu."

The asking price? A mere $81.5 million.