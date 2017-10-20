Drought conditions continue to improve in the Dakotas - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Drought conditions continue to improve in the Dakotas

BISMARK, ND (AP) -

Drought conditions have improved in the Dakotas over the past week, especially in North Dakota.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows less than half of South Dakota and only about one-third of North Dakota in some stage of drought. There are no longer any areas of extreme drought in North Dakota, though about 4 percent of South Dakota remains in that category.

Severe drought has diminished to 17 percent in South Dakota and only 3 percent in North Dakota.

The Drought Monitor credits recent rainfall for the improvement and says farming conditions in North Dakota "are currently very good."

