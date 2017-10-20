General Kelly delivers emotional response

The Chief of Staff, General John Kelly delivered an emotional defense of President Donald Trump's phone call to the widow of a fallen solider.

He delivered an emotional defense of President Donald Trump's phone call to the widow of a fallen soldier.

He came into the White House briefing room and gave the most emotional defense of President Donald Trump we have seen to date.

General John Kelly lost his son to a land mine and knows the pain of a Gold Star family.

He defended President Donald Trump from accusations by Congresswoman Frederica Wilson that the president was insensitive. "I was stunned when I came to work yesterday morning, and brokenhearted, at what I saw and a member of Congress doing," said White House Chief of Staff, General John Kelly.

The congresswoman, not backing down yesterday. "Why should I walk back my comments when everyone in the car also heard the same thing and said that they heard the same thing walk them back to where to where walk back the truth?" said Frederica Wilson, (D) Florida.

Still, other members of Congress frustrated by the lack of details to how American troops walked into an ambush in Niger killing four soldiers.

Following this controversy, added to others out of the white house, President George W. Bush took the extraordinary step to criticize the sitting president without personally naming him. "Bigotry seems emboldened our politics seems more vulnerable to conspiracy theories[.]" Time for American institution to step up and provide cultural and moral leadership for this nation," said former President George W. Bush.

Lost in this debate is an easy vote Thursday by the Senate to pass a budget for 2018.

Passing a budget allows Republicans to pass tax cuts in a procedural vote meaning they only need a simple majority of 5o votes or more.

