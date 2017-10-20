A little more clouds, a lot more wind for Friday

We're closing out our fantastic week of weather with another warm day but Friday will have a few differences than the rest of the week.



Sunny skies dominated from Monday through Thursday and though we'll still have some sunshine we'll see a little more cloud cover Friday.



It will also be a blustery day with winds at 20-30 mph gusting up to 40 mph.



The breezy conditions will carry into the night with summer-like lows in the mid 60s.



There will also be a chance for thundershowers especially in the late overnight hours.



The chance for thunderstorms stays with us into Saturday and some of those could produce some strong wind gusts in the afternoon hours in our eastern counties.



Highs will be a little cooler as we stay in the upper 60s.



Sunshine returns Sunday but we stay in the 60s into Monday.



This is still above average for this time of year.



Things turn even cooler as we head into the rest of the work week with highs closer to normal in the upper 50s by Tuesday.