LAMB Arts announces intent to buy and renovate historic building in downtown Sioux City

Founders of LAMB Arts Regional Theatre and School in Sioux City, Diana and Russ Wooley, have announced a capital campaign to buy and renovate a historic building at 625 Douglas Friday morning.

The Wooleys said they will restore the building into a performing arts center that will be the new home for the theatre.



“This project will restore this historic building to its original purpose in 1909 as a place of entertainment and community,” says Diana Wooley, CEO of Lamb Arts Ltd. “It will completely reimagine the interior of the building, in order to reveal new and exciting ways the arts can enhance our community through the power of the arts,” she said.

They said initial plans for the redeveloped building include multiple performance and educational spaces with a 200-plus seat theatre on the main floor and a 50-seat Cabaret style bar. The upper floor will house classrooms and a 120-seat studio theatre.

The Wooleys will purchase the building for $350,000 with the building’s owner donating $50,000 to the non-profit.

These plans are contingent on City Council approval for $350,000 economic development loan from the City of Sioux City.



LAMB Arts has agreed to pay back the loan within one year through a fundraising campaign, otherwise, the property will revert back to the City.



Russell Wooley, LAMB Arts Regional Theatre Artistic & Managing Director, said, “We’re proud to say that this renovation, along with the excellence and innovation of LAMB Theatre, will rival cities much larger than ours.”



Wooley said they hope to be finished with the renovations in two and a half years.



The building was originally Sioux City's first auditorium and most recently was a TV studio.