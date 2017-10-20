Developer plans $34 million investment in 3 historic downtown buildings in Sioux City

An Omaha real estate development firm announced the redevelop of three historic buildings in downtown Sioux City.



J. Development purchased properties on 413 Pierce Street, the Commerce Building, 520 Nebraska Street, the former Hatch Furniture Building, and 2825 Douglas Street, the former St. Luke's/Methodist hospital building.



They said they are planning to convert them into mixed-use and market-rate residential facilities.



The City of Sioux City said Friday, J. Development was awarded $1.5 million by the Iowa Brownfield/Grayfield Program for the redevelopment of the Commerce Building and St. Luke/Methodist Building.



The City of Sioux City said they are currently finalizing details on the package of gap financing which will include tax rebates and abatement, grants and loans.



J. Development Asset Manager, Ryan Spellman said, "J. Development Company is thrilled to bring these great projects to Sioux City and we are grateful to our many partners including the City of Sioux City, Iowa Economic Development Authority, and M+ Architects. We see great potential in the Siouxland area and look forward to providing its residents with high quality, unique apartment housing. We’re also excited about the opportunity to preserve the history of these great buildings and give them new life so that they will remain part of the city’s fabric for the next 100 years."



The investment for the projects will be $34 million.



Developer plans:

413 Pierce Street -- former Hatch Furniture Building

J. Development has purchased the building and plans to redevelop all four floors, a total of 31,016 square feet, into 30 market-rate residential units. Once complete, the first floor will offer 6,175 square feet of leasable commercial space with a total capital investment of $5.95 million.

520 Nebraska Street -- Commerce Building

The developer will completely renovate the property, including 18,000 square feet of commercial space on the first floor and nearly 83,000 square feet of residential space on floors 2-5. When completed, the project will create 77 new market-rate apartments with a $16.25 million capital investment.

2825 Douglas Street -- former St. Luke’s/Methodist Hospital Building

The developer plans to completely redevelop the property, including a total of approximately 53,600 square feet of residential space on four floors. The building will be 100% residential with 69 market-rate apartments, 53,605 square feet, 5 floors and $12.4 million total capital investment.