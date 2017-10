One of the most active meteor showers of the fall will be peaking Friday night.



The Orionids last from October 2nd through November 7th.



At their peak it is possible to see up to 20 meteors per hour.



Unfortunately in Siouxland clouds will pose a problem for viewing on Friday night.



The good news is that skies will be clearing out Saturday night and meteors will still be visible if you get away from city lights.