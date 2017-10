A Denison, Iowa man charged in the death of a 15-year-old girl has been found guilty of all charges.

Twenty-five-year-old Ramon Hernandez was found guilty of vehicular homicide, providing alcohol to minors, and felony drug charges.

Hernandez was driving a car that went through a farm field and then plunged into the Boyer River.

The crash claimed the life of 15-year-old Yoana Acosta, who was found one week after the crash.